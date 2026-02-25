WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton invited Milford teenager Marcelo Gomes da Silva as his guest to Tuesday’s State of the Union address given by President Donald Trump.

Gomes da Silva was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last year on his way to a high school volleyball practice.

He was held in an ICE detention center in Burlington for nearly a week.

Gomes da Silva gave a message to the president ahead of the address.

“My message to Donald Trump is to try to have empathy for people like me, for the immigrant communities,” he said. “I truly believe that if you try to help them get a pathway to citizenship it will be better than separating them from their families. I feel like especially because that is a true Christina moral.”

At the time of Gomes da Silva’s arrest, ICE agents said that they were initially looking for his father, but arrested the teenager when they realized his visa had expired.

