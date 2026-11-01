MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Millis police say they now know which home handed out laxatives to trick-or-treaters on Halloween and have determined it was an accident.

An investigation was launched after an 11-year-old ate one of the MiraFAST packages, police said. The child’s parent are aware and are handling their evaluation.

The laxative was accidentally handed out by a resident on May Road, and now parents and guardians are being encouraged to check their children’s candy if they trick-or-treated in the area.

“We appreciate the assistance we received from residents who helped us identify the home,” police said in a statement. “Thank you for your cooperation and support.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox