MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Millis police say they now know which home handed out laxatives to trick-or-treaters on Halloween and have determined it was an accident.

An investigation was launched after an 11-year-old ate one of the MiraFAST packages, police said. The child’s parent are aware and are handling their evaluation.

The laxative was accidentally handed out by a resident on May Road, and now parents and guardians are being encouraged to check their children’s candy if they trick-or-treated in the area.

“We appreciate the assistance we received from residents who helped us identify the home,” police said in a statement. “Thank you for your cooperation and support.”

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