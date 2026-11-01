MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Millis police are warning people to check their trick-or-treating candy if they visited Rolling Meadow, May Road, or Paddock Lane last night.

In a post on Facebook, police say MiraFAST in sealed foil packages was given out in the area.

Police say they’re unaware if the packages were given out intentionally or accidentally, and a door-to-door investigation is underway.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Millis Police Department at 508-376-5112.

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