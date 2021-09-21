LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police thanked the public for their help when a young child was found after an hours-long search Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of an unattended child walking in the area of Stalkpole Street and the VFW Highway at 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Officers from all over Massachusetts searched the area with K9s and ended up finding her at a Marshall’s in Tewksbury.

The child is described as a white female, approximately 6 years old, with unkempt hair, wearing a black shirt, white “pajamas” pants, and pink slippers. Anyone who may have observed the child or who may have information is asked to call the Lowell PD at (978) 937-3200. — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) September 21, 2021

*Update*



The child has been located. Thank you to all who assisted.



LPD5 https://t.co/xAywioDnJ1 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) September 22, 2021

No further details have been released.

