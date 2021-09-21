LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police thanked the public for their help when a young child was found after an hours-long search Tuesday.
Police responded to reports of an unattended child walking in the area of Stalkpole Street and the VFW Highway at 4:30 p.m., officials said.
Officers from all over Massachusetts searched the area with K9s and ended up finding her at a Marshall’s in Tewksbury.
The child has been located. Thank you to all who assisted.
No further details have been released.
