LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police thanked the public for their help when a young child was found after an hours-long search Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of an unattended child walking in the area of Stalkpole Street and the VFW Highway at 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Officers from all over Massachusetts searched the area with K9s and ended up finding her at a Marshall’s in Tewksbury.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox