WORCESTER (WHDH) - A mother and daughter in Worcester are celebrating a big achievement Saturday as they walked across the stage to accept their bachelor’s degrees together.

Kimberly Jarzinski and daughter Sydney Anger graduated from Becker College with degrees in business administration.

Each woman says they cheered the other on from the sidelines.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)