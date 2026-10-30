REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash shut down part of Route 1A near Suffolk Downs Friday morning.

The crash invovled an SUV and a motorcycle.

“Revere Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in the area of 251 Lee Burbank Highway,” officials said in a statement. “The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police taped of much of the crash scene.

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