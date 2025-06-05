TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police say they responded to several crashed on I-495 in Tewksbury Wednesday evening.

According to police, just before 7 p.m., a trooper who was responding to an incident crashed and overturned on 495 south right before the Lowell Connector.

The trooper was able to free himself from the car and was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Part of the highway was closed as officials cleared the scene. All lanes have since reopened, according to state police.

The crash is under investigation.

