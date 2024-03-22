MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Multiple arrests have been made during a pro-Palestinian protest in Merrimack, New Hampshire Friday.

At least 3 protestors were taken into custody after a protest at the Merrimack office of Elbit Systems, an Israel-based international military technology company and defense contractor.

The protestors said their aim is to raise awareness of what they called the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

SWAT team was called in this a.m., The activists appeared to have chained themselves to vehicle at edge of property. Officials had to use chainsaws to cut them away from the car they were connected from.

The demonstration’s organizers are believed to be connected to Maine Health Care Workers for Palestine.

In October, nine individuals were arrested at Elbit’s Cambridge location, and demonstrators assembled at the Merrimack location in November, where multiple people were also arrested.

