NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket reached a multi-million dollar settlement over turbine issues off the island.

Last summer, a wind turbine blade broke apart, sending a bunch of debris into the water.

The manufacturer, GE Vernova, will pay the town of Nantucket $10.5M to help compensate local businesses affected by the incident.

Officials had to close several beaches during the height of summer tourism season due to fiberglass, debris, and chunks of foam from the turbine washing up onshore.

The entire cleanup took several months.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)