GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Navy denied Governor Maura Healey’s request for help in the investigation into the sinking of a boat off the coast of Gloucester.

The Lily Jean sank off the coast of Gloucester in January, killing all seven people on board.

The 72-foot fishing boat sank on January 30, roughly 25 miles East of Gloucester. The boat’s captain, five crew members, and an observer working for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) all died in the crash.

Healey asked the Navy for expertise and resources in the retrieval of video equipment in the hopes it will provide information to understand what led to the sinking of the vessel and help ensure future crews’ safety.

She also asked that the Navy assess “the feasibility of recovering the remains of lost crew members in keeping with the wishes of each of their families.”

The navy responded this week, saying they can not provide help.

The Secretary of the Navy said in a statement: “I am deeply sorry about the loss of life associated with this wreckage and our thoughts are with the families and friends of all those involved in this incident during their time of grief.”

A spokesperson for Healey said: “We are reviewing correspondence from the Navy and remain hopeful for federal assistance. We are also continuing to move forward with state efforts to investigate crucial equipment on board and bring closure to the families of the lost crew members.”

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