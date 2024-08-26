BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts beachgoers seeking one final day in the sun before the end of August have a shorter list of potential destinations thanks to a series of beach closures across the state.

From Cape Cod to the Berkshires, the state Department of Public Health on its Interactive Beach Water Quality Dashboard reported 72 closures at saltwater and freshwater beaches as of around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The vast majority of the closures were due to high levels of harmful bacteria.

Officials regularly test water quality at bodies of water throughout the state. When necessary, state and local officials close facilities to keep swimmers safe.

The number of beach closures have fluctuated throughout the summer, with more than 50 beach closures at one point in late July. There were more than 30 beach closures on July 2 ahead of the Fourth of July.

When a beach is closed, officials say people should not swim or enter the water to avoid the risk of illness.

See the full list of beach closures in Massachusetts here.

