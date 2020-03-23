Nearly 70K Mass. hotel workers have lost their jobs due to coronavirus crisis

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 70,000 hotel workers across Massachusetts have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis that has halted travel, battered the economy, closed restaurants and businesses, and forced people to self-isolate in their homes, new data shows.

“The hotel industry is facing an abrupt and unprecedented drop in hotel demand that is gaining pace and getting progressively deeper and more severe week by week,” the American Hotel & Lodging Association said.

There are more than 163,000 hotel-supported jobs in the Commonwealth and since the virus outbreak reached the Bay State, 66,799 workers have lost their jobs, according to the AHLA.

Forty-four percent of hotel employees in every state are projected to have lost or lose their jobs in the coming weeks.

Some new information from the American Hotel & Lodging Assoc (@AHLA) shows in Massachusetts there are more than 163,000 people employed or supported by the industry. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the organization reports nearly 66,800 people in MA have lost their jobs #7News pic.twitter.com/tpKmVFPqCy — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) March 23, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)