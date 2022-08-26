NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Needham is auctioning off two slightly used ambulances to raise money for the community to purchase new equipment, cars and complete projects for the town.

“I think it’s this quirky little thing that most people don’t realize exists,” said town spokesperson Cindi Roy Gonzalez. “Since 2019, we’ve had 41 vehicles on auction and it’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the town which is a great revenue source.”

She called it a win-win situation for the town and buyers.

Online auction company Municibid said previous buyers have gotten creative redecorating the ambulances.

“We’ve seen a lot of our customers on the public side purchase these ambulances and convert them into mobile campers, homes, things of that nature,” said Jameel Farruk, director of sales for Municibid.

The ambulances up for grabs are a 2006 Ford E-450 and a 2008 Ford E-450. The auction company said both trucks work well and have very low mileage on them. As of Friday afternoon, the highest bid was $6,100 for the newer vehicle.

They’re also getting a lot of attention online.

“Each one has over thousands pageviews,” Farruk said. “They have watchers.”

The bidding is expected to ramp up Monday, the last day of the auction.

