Neighbors of kidnapping suspect alarmed after missing woman found in his Charlestown apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - People who live in a Charlestown neighborhood were shocked to learn that a missing woman was found in an apartment at the Bunker Hill housing complex on Tuesday.

Victor Pena, 38, was taken into custody after an extensive investigation into the disappearance of 23-year-old Olivia Ambrose led to her discovery inside Pena’s apartment, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

“This is scary because we have kids around here and we don’t even know who’s the neighbors,” neighbor Maggie Galvis said. “It could happen to us and it’s very sad.”

Neighbors say they have seen Pena around but he mainly kept to himself.

“When you say hi to him, he didn’t even answer. He didn’t talk to no one,” neighbor Mateus Martins said.

Residents are now breathing a sigh of relief, knowing Ambrose is going to be OK and Pena has been arrested.

