STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New DNA details were revealed recently in the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Court documents say former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell’s DNA was found on the strap used to stage Birchmore’s suicide five years ago.

Federal prosecutors also said Farwell spread rumors about Birchmore’s mental health struggles before her death, and his DNA was found in her underwear at the time of her death.

Farwell is accused of killing Birchmore and her unborn child in 2021.

Prosecutors allege he murdered her to cover up their sexual relationship, which began when Birchmore was 15 years old.

Farwell’s trial is expected to start in October.

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