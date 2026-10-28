SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - The man who escaped from a New Hampshire state prison, sparking a shelter-in-place and search for him, appeared in court Wednesday after being found and taken into custody.

Daquhan Cromer, 28, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Salem Police in New Hampshire say Cromer walked away from a state prison transitional facility roughly 10 months ago and has been on the run ever since. They say they found he was hiding away at a home in Salem Tuesday night.

When they arrived to arrest Cromer, he fled on foot, sparking the shelter-in-place and hours-long search for him.

Cromer was found in Lowell around noon on Wednesday at an apartment complex. He appeared in court on several Massachusetts charges and as a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire.

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