BOSTON (WHDH) - A new video obtained by 7NEWS shows sparks flying as a Blue Line train rolls into Suffolk Downs Station, sending one woman running for cover as a sheet of metal crashes down.

The MBTA said a piece of fiberglass fell from a closed pedestrian walkway on a wire and hit a piece of equipment on top of the train.

The video shows passengers slowly leaving the train to inspect what fell from above.

Transit officials are still trying to figure out what caused the fiberglass to fall.

Shuttle buses briefly replaced service between Wonderland and Orient Heights Stations.

In July, a piece of metal hanging from an Orange Line train sparked a large fire leading passengers to jump out windows to escape.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)