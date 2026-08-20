BOSTON (WHDH) - A new wing at Boston’s Museum of Science is almost complete.

The William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common will host conversations with top scientists as well as conferences.

The museum said it will serve as a place for scientists, creators, artists, and the public to come together.

The common is scheduled to open to the public on October 10.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)