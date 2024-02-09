CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Attorney General John M. Formella announced on Thursday that the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is issuing an age progression photograph of Maura Murray in an effort to generate new leads and helpful tip information to aide in the ongoing investigation into her February 9, 2004, suspicious disappearance from Haverhill, New Hampshire.

“We are continuing to work with our local, state, and federal partners, including the FBI, to identify resources to try to advance this case,” said Attorney General Formella, in a statement. “It is our hope that this twentieth anniversary of Ms. Murray’s disappearance will bring renewed attention to the case that might ultimately lead to justice and closure for the Murray family.”

The new age progression photograph, produced by the FBI, is being issued to reinforce ongoing investigative efforts in the disappearance of Maura Murray. Issuance of the photograph is consistent with missing person investigations and not based on a change in the investigative posture of this case or new information. The photograph represents an FBI analysis and projection of what Ms. Murray might look like in 2024.

Maura Murray (age 21 at the time of her disappearance) had been a nursing student at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and left the college on February 9, 2004. At approximately 7:30 p.m. that night, Ms. Murray’s car, a black-colored Saturn 4-door sedan, was involved in what appeared to be a single-car accident on Route 112 (Route 112 is also known as Wild Ammonoosuc Road) in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

Shortly after, a private citizen saw and spoke to a female, believed to be Ms. Murray, at the accident scene. However, when the police arrived, she was not there and has not been seen nor heard from since. Ms. Murray was last seen on surveillance footage earlier in the day at an ATM wearing a dark jacket and jeans. Ms. Murray did not share with others her pending trip to New Hampshire, which was about 2.5 hours away from UMASS-Amherst.

Maura Murray received prior education at the United States Military Academy at West Point, was an avid runner, and enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains. In the years since Ms. Murray went missing, numerous searches of the area at and around the accident scene have been conducted by law enforcement authorities and private citizens, with no positive results.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about Maura Murray is asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at (603) 271-2663 or email them at ColdCaseUnit@dos.nh.gov.

