NH health officials announce 2nd presumptive positive case of coronavirus

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials in New Hampshire on Tuesday announced the second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases confirmed in 3 New England states amid global outbreak

The infected patient, a man from Grafton County, was in close contact with a Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital worker who previously tested positive for the virus, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The DHHS says it is waiting for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the two presumptive positive test results.

The hospital worker, also a man from Grafton County, recently traveled to Italy, officials said. He is being kept in isolation at his home.

Dartmouth College said Tuesday that the worker recently attended a Tuck School of Business social event in Vermont.

Health officials are working to determine whether the patients came into contact with anyone else.

RELATED: Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

There have been two reported cases of the virus in Massachusetts and two in Rhode Island.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)