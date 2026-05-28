CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with two assaults at Harvard University and following a person into a building at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) last week was arrested, Harvard police announced Wednesday.

Arthur Krogman, 31, of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, was arraigned Thursday on several charges including kidnapping, indecent assault and battery, breaking and entering, and witness intimidation. Krogman listened in to the hearing from another room, off camera.

On May 19, Harvard police said Krogman first tried to follow a person into a residential hall at Harvard’s Peabody Terrace complex on Memorial Drive. Police said the man grabbed the victim’s wrist, pulling them toward the gated entrance of the building. When the victim resisted, the man left.

Police said Krogman then entered the school’s Lowell House dormitory at approximately 5:30 p.m. by following another person into the building. They said the man approached the victim from behind, covered their mouth, and tried to force the victim into their dorm room. Police said the victim’s screams got their neighbors’ attention, and the intruder ran off. The victim was not hurt.

“As the alleged victim was screaming ‘no,’ the individual put his hands on her face in an attempt to cover her mouth but was unsuccessful in doing so, so she was still able to yell. The alleged victim started yelling ‘help, help, help,'” said Prosecutor David Witter.

About 15 minutes later after the second attack at Harvard, MIT police said a man matching the description of Krogman followed a resident into a dorm building on Pacific Street.

According to court paperwork, investigators were able to identify Krogman by having Homeland Security run some surveillance photos through public databases using facial recognition. The paperwork said the tool flagged an Instagram photo of Krogman on a New Hampshire private school’s lacrosse team in 2013. Investigators then showed the the surveillance photos to that team’s coach, who said he recognized him.

“Police officers then showed Mr. Hettler still photographs of the suspect that was captured by the surveillance cameras from Harvard from the day of the incident on May 19, 2026,” Witter said. “Mr. Hettler immediately stated, ‘oh yes, I know who he is. That’s Arthur Krogman, a former player of mine.'”

Krogman’s defense team argues prosecutors have the wrong man, and that the accusations of indecent assault and witness intimidation are an overreach to keep him behind bars.

“The Commonwealth talked about hands on this person’s hip, hips, as indecent assault and battery. I think that’s a stretch of the statute,” said Scott Matson, Krogman’s Defense Attorney.

Harvard police said the Wakefield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police were involved in the investigation and arrest.

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