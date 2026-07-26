Happy Sunday! It was another beautiful day. While Monday looks (mostly) dry, we’ve got multiple rounds of storm chances ahead this week.

If you’ve loved the last few cooler nights, then you’re in for a treat tonight! It’ll be another calm, quiet and cool night. Lows will drop down to the 50s once again.

That means tomorrow morning as you’re headed out the door it’ll feel a little cooler but it’ll feel pretty good in the low 80s in the afternoon! Even the humidity will stay lower for your Monday with bright skies.

Just watch out for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon or evening, but that chance is pretty low. The chances is greatest farther west.

The better storm chances and noticeably higher humidity begin on Tuesday. Storm chances peak toward the afternoon and linger into the evening and the rest of the day. Watch out for some water pooling on the roads! Highs will reach the low 80s but that’ll feel like the mid 80s with the humidity.

Wednesday will be more of the same but a bit cooler. Highs will top off in the 70s, however, with extreme humidity that’s still going to feel incredibly warm and sticky. Showers and thunderstorm chances last through the day, and the threat for some isolated flash flooding is a little higher. Be careful during the morning and evening commute!

Showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds, cooler highs in the 70s and the extreme humidity linger Thursday, too.

Friday we’ll see the biggest improvement with partly sunny skies and just a low chance for a thunderstorm. Highs jump back to the low 80s, but the humidity will remain.

Next weekend we’re facing the 80s and we’ll have to keep an eye on some rain chances, too. Stay tuned!