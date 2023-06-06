QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building housing a daycare in Quincy Tuesday, drawing an emergency response and prompting an evacuation of the building, according to Quincy police.

Police said the crash happened Tuesday morning at My Learning Center on Adams Street. While preschool classes were going on at the time, police said no one was near the area where the car hit the building and no one was hurt.

The car involved in this crash appeared to have been removed from the scene as of around 9:30 a.m., leaving behind some visible damage to an outside building wall and window.

In an update around 9:40 a.m., police said emergency crews were in the process of clearing the scene after the city’s building department found the building was “not compromised.”

