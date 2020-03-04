Officials: 259 Mass. residents self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms amid outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday said 259 residents are under home quarantine and self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms as the virus continues to spread across the globe.

As of Wednesday, there has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state and one presumptive positive case, Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said at a news conference. Sudders added that 20 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Sudders said 719 individuals have been maintaining self-quarantine at their homes and that 419 of them have completed a mandatory 14-day monitoring period. Two hundred and fifty-nine people are still self-monitoring.

Gov. Charlie Baker reiterated that the risk for coronavirus remains low across the state. He also announced that all residents returning from China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea will be required to self-quarantine and self-monitor for 14 days. Those returning from Japan should monitor their health and limit interactions with other people.

“Those individuals every day have contact with their local boards of health. They have to take their temperature and report in on whether or not they have a fever or other symptoms,” said Dr. Monica Bharel, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

In an effort to keep Bay State students away from countries that have been ravished by the virus, Baker recommended that all colleges, universities, and high schools cancel study abroad programs until further notice.

University of Massachusetts Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said all dormitories and dining halls will be kept open during spring break for students who don’t want to travel.

The university has since recalled students from China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Colleges and universities are also setting up designated isolation areas as a precaution.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said cleaning crews will be disinfecting contact areas at all subway and commuter rail stations including guardrails and fare equipment every four hours.

“This is something we’ve been planning for in collaboration with the governor’s office and with the guidance of the Department of Public Health, we’ve obviously ramped up our communication system with the communications that come from the governor’s office and DPH,” Poftak said.

In addition to using electronic messaging signs and physical messaging signs to promote “common-sense good personal hygiene steps,” Poftak said the agency is laying out a plan to have hand sanitizer equipment installed in MBTA facilities and “ramp up” the disinfection of trains, buses, and other vehicles.

Bharel reminded residents that facemasks don’t guard against the virus and that the flu remains more of a risk.

Anyone resident who feels ill is urged to stay home and immediately contact their healthcare provider.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

