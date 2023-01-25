DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials say they are seeking charges against the woman who was hospitalized following the deaths of two children found at a home in Duxbury.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said an arrest warrant has been issued for Lindsay Clancy, 32, the mother of the three children located by first responders on Tuesday. She is currently in police custody.

Clancy is to be charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Cruz’s office.

UPDATE: An arrest warrant has been issued for Lindsay Clancy for 2 counts of Homicide and 3 counts each of Strangulation, and Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon for the deaths of 5 year-old Cora Clancy and 3 year-old Dawson Clancy. Lindsay Clancy is under police custody. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 26, 2023

Clancy was hospitalized along with her 7-month-old infant boy after crews were called to a house on Summer Street around 6 p.m.

Officers responded to the residence after police say her husband reported an attempted suicide that involved Clancy trying to jump from a window at the home.

When they entered the building, officers said they found two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, both unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma. The children were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

“Preliminarily, it appears the children were strangled,” Cruz told reporters.

In a news conference, Cruz said Clancy was treated at the scene at the time and as of Wednesday afternoon, was still hospitalized.

He said information gathered by law officials led to them finding probable cause and that his office was seeking an arrest warrant to formally charge the mother.

