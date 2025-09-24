AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Avon firefighters, police, and other law enforcement responded to a fatal industrial accident at a business in Avon Tuesday afternoon.

The man who suffered fatal injuries in the workplace incident was identified as David Morais, 28, of West Roxbury, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

The incident occurred at Materia Millwork at 254 Bodwell Street, where Morais was moving a stack of plywood at the time, according to Morrissey and the Avon Police Chief.

Officials said they were called to the business for a report of a man with a head injury just before 3 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Marais inside suffering from fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police detectives and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

