MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney has identified the person who was pulled from the water off the coast of Manchester-by-the-Sea on Sunday.

The body of James Wolcott, 37, of Hamilton, was pulled from the water roughly 1.5 miles off the shore.

Three men on board a boat on October 3 went overboard, and another died as a result. The third was rushed to a hospital.

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