MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Opening statements began Thursday in the weapons case against Adam Montgomery, who’s also charged in a separate case with the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Montgomery is accused of illegally possessing a gun while a felon. In their opening statements, prosecutors told jurors, who were selected the day before, that Montgomery stole the guns while the defense pointed the finger at other people.

“Not only did he possess two guns, a rifle and a shotgun,” said Ben Agati, senior assistant attorney general. “But he obtained them. They came into his possession. He got that by stealing them.”

Defense Attorney Caroline Smith argued he was only charged once he was arrested on a different charge.

“The police didn’t pay a lot of attention to those missing guns back in 2019. They didn’t really pay any attention or much attention, I’m sorry, to the missing guns until 2022,” Smith said, “when Adam was arrested, and when they wanted to get Adam for more.”

Montgomery faces charges separately over the death of Harmony, who hasn’t been seen since late 2019. In that case, he is facing multiple charges including second degree murder, falsifying evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering.

