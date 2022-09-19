BOSTON (WHDH) - The Orange and Green Lines are back in service Monday morning after a 30-day shutdown.

The entire Orange Line was shut down after several incidents on the line, including a loose piece of metal that caused the train to smoke, leading passengers to evacuate out the train’s windows.

The Green Line was also shut down from Union Square to Government Center. That section of the line was closed for work on the Government Center Garage project, as well as to facilitate the opening of the Green Line Extension to Medford, which is expected to open November 2022.

Shuttle buses replaced both lines for the duration of the shutdown.

Test trains were up and running throughout Sunday as crews finished making repairs before riders return to platforms early Monday morning.

MBTA officials said that they have laid down over 45,000 feet of new signal cable, as well as the replacement of 12,320 feet of rail and 3,500 feet of full-depth track.

The MBTA also announced updates to the rail line’s Oak Grove station, and added that 72 Orange Line cars were ready for sevice.

Riders will have more than a 50% chance of riding new Orange Line cars.

