BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is warning of delays ahead of a Green Line closure that will impact the B, C, D and E lines during the busy Halloween weekend.

There will be no service between North Station and Babcock Street (B), Kenmore (C and D), and Heath Street (E) from October 31 to November 1. The MBTA said the closures are to allow crews to work on “critical signal upgrades within the central Green Line tunnel.”

The MBTA said shuttle buses will replace service between Babcock, Kenmore, Heath Street (Route 39), and Copley/Back Bay. Riders are encourages to use the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay.

“It’s inconvenient because then you have to go from Back Bay on the Orange Line instead of going to Kenmore, so it’s a big round about,” one MBTA rider said.

“The thing is the busses are great but when the ‘T’ is down, and you start using the buses. Now everyone is on the buses, so it gets crowded, so then it just becomes a hassle,” another said.

The MBTA said trip times are expected to be at least 25 minutes longer than usual, much to the dismay of those looking forward to celebrating Halloween in the city over the weekend.

“It’s going to be crazy because it’s a big party weekend. Green Line gets a lot of young people going to parties and I’m sure, I don’t know, it’s nice that people can take the train and party safely without driving or anything. I’m a little bit worried about the streets this weekend you know?” another MBTA rider said.

Some young people said instead of the MBTA suggestions, they will look to other options to get around this weekend.

““Probably Uber or Lyft,” one woman said. “I feel like they always do it at the most inconvenient times.”

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