WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A patient who reportedly drove off Sunday night with an empty ambulance in Worcester, then crashed it in West Boylston has died, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the West Boylston Police Department, Worcester Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office responded to a report of a crash in the area of Century Drive in West Boylston.

When crews arrived, they found an ambulance had crashed after it was reportedly taken by a patient who was transported to a medical facility. The patient accessed and drove off with the empty ambulance, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said.

The patient was found unresponsive on scene and treated before being taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus where they were pronounced deceased, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

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