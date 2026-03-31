QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye shaved his head Tuesday, helping to raise more than $4 million for Boston Children’s Hospital.

Maye walked into a room full of cheers in Quincy, taking a seat in the barber’s chair for Granite Telecommunications’ annual Saving by Shaving fundraiser. The annual event raises millions of dollars for children fighting serious illnesses, and this year Maye is helping lead the charge.

“To be able to give back, that’s what it’s about. It’s bigger than football, just glad to be apart of it. And it’s such a great event we got to be out here, try to spread some awareness,” Drake said.

Maye’s wife Ann Michael Maye was honored to shave the first strip of hair off of her husband.

“I think that’s one of our favorite parts, just getting plugged into the community,” Ann Michael said. “Obviously it’s more than football, there’s so many great people, great things here, and we want to get more plugged into.”

“We love dealing with kids, dealing with children, it’s one of the best things,” Drake said. “They’re most likely, often times the biggest fans of us players. It’s a cool experience to shine a positive light and to be there for them.”

Former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi and Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch were also in attendance to show their support.

Maye said he was grateful to be part of the event, since the cause is personal for him.

“There’s times I’ve been with Boston Children’s Hospital patients and it’s pretty cool being with them, and doing anything I can, and put a smile on their face,” Drake said.

More than 800 people cut their hair for charity Tuesday.

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