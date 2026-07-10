BOSTON (WHDH) - A passenger traveling to Logan Airport in a rideshare vehicle reported that they were physically assaulted by the rideshare driver before being dropped off Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State police said the passenger entered Terminal C at approximately 5:28 a.m. in the rideshare vehicle and then made the report. They said the passenger was observed to be suffering from apparent injuries.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“That’s scary because I usually take rideshare when I come,” said Katie Nickerson, a traveler at Logan Airport. “Today we didn’t. But definitely scary, and I hope she’s okay or he’s okay.”

The rideshare driver took off from the scene, but the vehicle’s information was given out to surrounding law enforcement agencies, state police said.

The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Troop F Detective Unit, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Hackney Unit.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)