QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Quincy Tuesday.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Quincy Shore Drive and Billings Street just before 5 p.m.

The road was shut down and blocked off during the evening commute.

State police said the driver stayed at the scene. The victim sustained serious injuires.

The crash is under investigation.

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