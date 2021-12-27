LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a car crash in Lynn late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Western Avenue just before midnight found a car with significant front-end damage.

One person was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

