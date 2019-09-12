BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting inside a West Roxbury home Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the area of Constance Road learned that one person had been shot in the basement of a house, police said.

The victim reportedly said he did not know who shot him.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A child was also at the scene but not hurt, according to police.

Animal control was notified.

No arrests have been made at this time.

