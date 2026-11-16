SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A proposal to build multiple data centers in Sutton will be discussed at a planning board meeting Monday night in the town.

The project was proposed by The Kraft Group and the Unified Global Packaging Group. The groups are eyeing building a data center in an undeveloped area off Boston Road and Providence Road, about 10 miles south of Worcester, which they say could generate millions of dollars for the town.

Sutton Town Manager Austin Cyganiewicz said he estimates Sutton would collect around $10 million in property taxes in 2031. Once fully operational, the center could generate $27.8 million per year.

Data centers remain controversial to citizens, as people across the country voice concerns about their negative environmental impacts, constant noise, and a surge in the cost of electricity. Initial reaction from Sutton residents is mixed.

Some community members expressed strong opposition to the plan in a meeting last week.

“To me, I think there could be 10 to 15 other things that they should put there rather than that, so not too good of an idea,” said Nathan Shorett, a Sutton resident.

“All the traffic, all the trucks, are they going to follow the road rules? There’s a lot of children around, there’s a lot of elderly around, if trucks aren’t paying attention they are going to run them right over and hit them or anything,” said Kelly Jones, a Sutton resident.

“I want to see what this company comes to us and has to offer, and then we’ll make a decision,” said James Gauvin, a Sutton resident.

Sutton currently has no zoning laws related to data centers.

The proposal is tentative, and there is no application yet for the project.

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