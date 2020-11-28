Police arrest man accused of breaking into Barking Crab in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after breaking into the Barking Crab in the Seaport to steal liquor, police said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at the Sleeper Street restaurant allegedly found the man stealing bottles, according to police.

The suspect fell and cut himself on broken bottles as he tried to run away from officers and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

