Police arrest man accused of dragging trooper with car during traffic stop on I-95 in Canton

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested a Dorchester man who hid in the woods throughout early Thursday morning after he dragged a trooper with his car while fleeing a traffic stop in Canton before crashing it in Walpole, authorities said.

Whaneller Vizcaino, 31, is set to be arraigned Thursday in Stoughton District Court on charges of failure to stop for police, operating under the influence of drugs – marijuana, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — motor vehicle, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a Class D controlled substance with intent to distribute, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, speeding, and marked lanes violation, according to state police.

A field training officer and a graduate of the most recent Massachusetts State Police Academy class stopped a white 2015 Jeep on Interstate 95 southbound before exit 11 in Canton around 12:20 a.m. and noticed what they believed to be marijuana in the vehicle, according to state police.

They asked the driver, identified as Vizcaino, to step out of the car but he allegedly refused.

One of the troopers tried to open the Jeep’s door and Vizcaino sped off, momentarily dragging the trooper for a short distance after his hand got stuck in the vehicle, state police said.

The troopers and another state police cruiser began pursuing the suspect vehicle, which was reportedly fleeing at a high speed.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 southbound for a short time before the suspect vehicle took exit 10 onto Coney Street in Walpole.

Vizcaino then crashed the Jeep and ran from the scene, state police said.

Troopers reportedly recovered plastic containers containing multiple pounds of marijuana from the car while state police, K-9 teams, Walpole and Norwood police established a perimeter around the area to search for Vizcaino.

Vizcaino was found in the parking lot of Avalon Sharon at 2500 Avalon Drive in Sharon after he apparently spent several hours hiding in the woods, state police said.

He was allegedly found to be carrying a large amount of cash.

Vizcaino was arrested and taken to the state police — Framingham barracks for booking.

