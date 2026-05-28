BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with two assaults at Harvard University last week has been arrested, Harvard police announced Wednesday.

Arthur Krugman, 31, of Dunbarton, NH was arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping, indecent assault and battery, breaking and entering, and assault and battery.

On May 19, Harvard police said Krugman first tried to follow a person into a residential hall at the Peabody Terrace complex on Memorial Drive. Police said the man then grabbed the victim’s wrist, pulling them toward the gated entrance of the building. When the victim resisted, the man left.

Police said Krugman then entered the school’s Lowell House dormitory at approximately 5:30 p.m. by following another person into the building. They said the man approached the victim from behind, covered their mouth, and tried to force the victim into their dorm room. Police said the victim’s screams got their neighbors’ attention, and the intruder ran off. The victim was not hurt.

About 15 minutes later, MIT police said a man matching the description of the Harvard suspect followed a resident into a dorm building on Pacific Street.

Harvard police said the Wakefield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police were involved in the investigation and arrest.

Krugman is facing charges of assault and battery, kidnapping, and burglary with the intent to commit a felony.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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