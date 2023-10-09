EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a pair of juveniles were allegedly involved in a case of vandalism at an East Bridgewater church.

Officials with the East Bridgewater police and fire departments announced that after investigating the incident, which involved someone setting a fire at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, two 12-year-old juveniles were identified as suspects.

The announcement came after authorities were first called to the church on Friday afternoon and found a fire had been lit in the building, damaging part of an altar and a Bible before those responsible tried to extinguish the flames themselves.

In an update, officials said an investigation that included a witness led police to the two juvenile suspects – identified only as a boy and a girl.

As of Sunday night, police said no charges had been filed in the case.

“The investigation into this incident was all around great police work,” East Bridgewater Police Chief Jenkins said in a statement. “Thank you to all who were involved, especially our School Resource Officer Tallitha Connor and Detective David Perrault, who was the lead investigator on this case.”

