BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Roxbury, where police say a Milton man was shot and fatally struck by a motor vehicle early Monday morning during a violent Fourth of July in Boston.

An officer who saw a shooting in the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue around 3 a.m. found a man who had been shot and struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Joshua Smith, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

