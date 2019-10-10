Police investigating after 1 killed in violent head-on crash in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was killed in a violent head-on crash involving an SUV and sedan in Reading on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on West Street around 11:20 a.m. found a white SUV crumbled up against the front of a gold sedan, according to the Reading Police Department.

A female driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

West Street has been temporarily closed from the intersection of Willow Street and Summer Avenue to Johnson Woods Drive.

Parents will be able to pick up children at the Montessori School from the Wilmington end of West Street.

State police are assisting Reading police with the investigation.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a serious car crash on West Street it will be closed from West Street at Summer to the Wilmington Town Line. Parents will be able to pick up children at the Montessori School, please come from the Wilmington end of West Street. — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) October 10, 2019

