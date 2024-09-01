BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash inside the Callahan Tunnel late Saturday night that left a motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries, state police said.

Crews responding to a reported singe motorcycle crash around 11 p.m. found the motorcyclist injured and Boston EMS transported them to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to state police.

The crash required officials to close the Callahan Tunnel for about three hours.

While the crash appears to be an accident, it remains under investigation by Troop H Detectives, the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section (CARS), and the Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)