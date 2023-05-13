BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a rollover crash overnight.

Officers could be seen scouring the area around an overturned vehicle on Malden Street.

Police say the overturned vehicle was found to be unoccupied.

No additional information was immediately available.

