Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Sunday that left a 14-year-old hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Pine Grove Drive around 7:30 p.m. found a 14-year-old who had been shot in the leg, according to police. They were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Soon after, police say they learned a 22-year-old had transported themselves to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

No additional information was immediately available.

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