Police: Juvenile stabbed taxi driver on Cape Cod after he was refused a ride

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile accused of stabbing a taxi driver in Hyannis on Monday night because he was refused a ride was taken into custody after lying about his age, Barnstable police said.

A 47-year-old Town Taxi driver picking up a fare in the area of Camp Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. got into an argument with the customer and refused to take him to his destination, according to police.

As the driver backed out of a parking lot, the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the chest and arm through the open driver’s window.

Officers responding to the scene located the suspect, who falsely identified himself as an adult, police said. It has since been determined that he is a juvenile.

The driver was treated and released from Cape Cod Hospital after suffering knife wounds to the chest and arm.

Earlier this month, authorities say a Rhode Island man admitted to shooting and killing a cab driver in Boston after he was refused a ride to Mansfield.

The stabbing suspect has since been taken to juvenile court in Hyannis, where he was slated to be arraigned Tuesday.

