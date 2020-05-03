MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal threatening charges after pointing a gun at a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man brandishing a gun at an Amherst Street building at 7:30 a.m. were told the caller was outside but the man was still inside, police said. The area was shut down for several hours while a SWAT team tried to get the man out of the building.

Police eventually arrested Jordan Graham, 31, without incident and charged him with criminal threatening with a firearm. Graham is being held pending arraignment.

