Police: NH man arrested for DUI twice in less than 24 hours

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is facing impaired driving and drug charges after he was found passed out in a vehicle twice in less than 24 hours, officials said.

Benjamin Benoit, 33, of Boscawen, was arrested about 2:40 p.m. Thursday by officers responding to a report of a man nodding off in the driver’s seat of a car at a Circle K gas station in Bow, police said. He was allegedly found to be in possession of controlled drugs and was placed under arrest on an impaired driving charge.

He was released on $7,000 personal recognizance bail and ordered to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on July 5.

Then, at about 8:35 a.m. the following day, Benoit was allegedly found passed out in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Cumberland Farms in Concord. The Nissan Altima he was found unresponsive in was reported stolen from the owner’s place of employment in Pembroke, police said.

Benoit was re-arrested on charges of impaired driving, possessing stolen property, and breach of bail conditions. He was released on $3,500 personal recognizance bail and ordered to appear in Merrimack Superior Court on July 12.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)