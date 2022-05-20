REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Police are gearing up for another busy beach weekend, just after making five arrests at the beach last weekend.

Those arrested at Revere Beach, most of them juveniles, are facing charges ranging from assault to disorderly conduct.

Police said another juvenile was seriously injured in a fight, and was taken to Mass. General Hospital.

Hundreds gathered at the beach last weekend as police worked to control the crowds.

“Hundreds of kids show up here, and start rioting,” said Margi McPherson, who lives in the area.

Beachgoers this weekend will not be able to have alcohol, marijuana, weapons or loud music. Officials stationed at Revere Beach can also search people’s bags. A parking ban also takes effect on Revere Beach Boulevard Saturday at 6 p.m. Police will also strictly enforce a beach closing time 30 minutes after dusk, at about 8:30 p.m.

